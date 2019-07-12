As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Market Value Declined, Cutler Capital Management Upped by $382,200 Its Stake; U S Global Investors Increased Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $8.47 Million

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 169,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, up from 201,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 5.25 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 1.18 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

