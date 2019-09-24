As Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Valuation Declined, Holder Third Avenue Management Has Trimmed Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Position Held by Pdt Partners Llc

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 60,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 285,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.62 million, up from 225,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 230,023 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 198,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.94M, down from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 169,071 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 36,969 shares to 27,064 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,200 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.38M for 57.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 52,615 shares to 188,730 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).