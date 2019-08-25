As Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Stake; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Holding by $30.86 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 89.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 390,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 44,984 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 435,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.18M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 109,200 shares to 154,600 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 154,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 215,161 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.50M shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 480 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 256,631 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 7,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 471,606 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 0.07% or 23,185 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Interstate National Bank owns 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,640 shares. Cwm Llc holds 1,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 113,856 are held by Cibc World. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Securities Lc has invested 1.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gradient Invests Lc reported 4 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt has 75,336 shares.