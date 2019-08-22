As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Shelton Capital Management Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.10 Billion as Share Price Declined

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.67M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 73,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.96M, down from 83,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 5.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 20,429 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 56,844 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 443,300 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 729,125 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.93M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.11% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 145,921 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cap Innovations Ltd Liability owns 26,590 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 29,620 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 62,469 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares to 28,888 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

