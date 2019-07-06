As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Valuation Declined, Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased Position by $2.30 Million; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 137,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 904,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 399,253 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares to 165,864 shares, valued at $289.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.

