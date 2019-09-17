As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Opaleye Management Lifted Its Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Holding by $4.20 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 411,411 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 12/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal Photoreceptor Protection Data for MANF

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 207,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 192,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 1.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Communications Inc accumulated 705,854 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 48,893 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 235,843 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Conning Inc owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,641 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 839,900 shares. 11,127 are owned by Orca Limited Liability Corp. Associated Banc reported 134,502 shares stake. 107,367 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Bowen Hanes & invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Paw Capital Corp holds 25,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 38,728 shares. Hm Payson & Com holds 0.01% or 15,575 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares to 96,094 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 7,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,623 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

