As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Cam Group Holding A Has Cut Stake by $2.29 Million; Spinnaker Trust Increases Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 88,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.11 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,926 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 770,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 287,959 shares to 989,834 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Munications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 120,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $131.73 million for 36.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).