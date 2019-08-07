As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 55,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 244,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, down from 300,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 2.94 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc analyzed 180,097 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 378,187 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 558,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 2.52 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 24,427 shares to 635,314 shares, valued at $29.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 65,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $137.51 million for 34.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news: Finance.Yahoo.com released "Is Weyerhaeuser Company's (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019. Benzinga.com published "Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published "Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 320,240 shares. Peoples Corporation invested in 54,740 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 17,898 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability owns 207,421 shares. 11,194 were reported by Wesbanco Natl Bank. M&T Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 1.66M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 7,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 32,638 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorp Department has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 18,730 are owned by Town & Country Savings Bank & Dba First Bankers.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news: Benzinga.com released "Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga" on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And Company Inc invested in 0.49% or 7,100 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 7,842 shares. Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has 155,893 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 85,286 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Transamerica Fin Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 8 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Jacobs & Ca has 0.7% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 31,817 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 122,365 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 13,192 shares. 796,843 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 202,616 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 166,748 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has 2,693 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.12 million shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $128.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).