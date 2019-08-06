As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Stake by $337,636; Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 14,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 4.32M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc holds 9,540 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Morgan Stanley owns 4.10M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 78,664 shares. Amer Intl Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 203,046 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.61% or 51,727 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 43,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 42,600 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Com. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 605,559 shares in its portfolio. 56,737 are held by Sigma Counselors Inc. Kings Point, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. 957,882 were reported by Sasco Ct. Davenport And Com Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 88,284 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.12 million for 33.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,524 shares to 156,400 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 157,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 11,625 shares to 8,207 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 12,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,560 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 2.36M shares. Btim Corp holds 0.03% or 27,109 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 974,067 shares. Arrow has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Fincl In owns 0.63% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,517 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 186,770 were reported by Blackhill Cap. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 441,512 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 0.51% stake. Axa reported 728,137 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 5,994 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 1.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 245,457 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Opus Invest Mgmt stated it has 66,900 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

