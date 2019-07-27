As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Df Dent & Co Decreased Its Holding by $776,230; Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Its Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 256% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 1,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 159,922 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 22,011 shares to 6,512 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 42,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,801 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $36.17 million activity. 14,516 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $1.88M were sold by Hsing Michael. On Monday, February 11 Sciammas Maurice sold $3.01 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 23,020 shares. $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Blegen Theodore. $2.78M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Xiao Deming.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Arcadia Mi reported 1.2% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jane Street Gp invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 347,341 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 88,195 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,343 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 49,886 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 496,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 36,309 shares stake. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 319 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S also sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.