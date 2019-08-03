As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased by $376,350 Its Holding; Diversified Trust Co Has Raised Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $520,020; Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.31M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.09M were accumulated by D E Shaw And Communications Inc. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 1.99% or 144,065 shares. Cohen Cap holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 73,840 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.29M shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 729,125 shares. 19,200 were reported by Fiera Cap. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 22,922 shares. 2,000 are owned by First Manhattan. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 220,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment invested in 0.04% or 140,104 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bb&T Limited Com stated it has 619,405 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.20 million shares. Curbstone Fincl Corp invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bridges has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,068 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,654 shares to 17,718 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,053 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).