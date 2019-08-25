As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Value Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Newtown holds 0.19% or 16,067 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 5.67 million shares. Cibc Asset has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 144,756 shares. J Goldman & Communications LP has 322,839 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt stated it has 17,176 shares. Trustco State Bank Corp N Y has 0.36% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,570 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 308,238 shares or 0.46% of the stock. South State holds 55,753 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. New England Rech Inc invested in 8,874 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Company reported 42,410 shares. Park National Corp Oh has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckingham Cap reported 0.19% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com holds 201,829 shares. 19.39M are owned by Cap. Twin Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 80,360 shares. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 18,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holding has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 308,730 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 17,458 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,401 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 134,931 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.03% or 8,791 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 287,972 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 62,469 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 20,638 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.