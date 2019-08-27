As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined, Hartford Financial Management Lifted Stake by $302,614; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Its Position in Ppl (PPL) by $3.13 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 100,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.05M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.01M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 641,907 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 56,844 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 861,034 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 0.07% or 66,119 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Covington Mgmt owns 5,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.87 million shares. 500 are owned by Motco. Ejf Capital Ltd Company accumulated 8,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.07% or 10.77M shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited reported 110,436 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 33,096 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 129,058 shares to 843,500 shares, valued at $92.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).