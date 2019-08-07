As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined, Creative Planning Increased Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Stake by $2.01 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5199.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 77,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 79,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 1.50 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 37,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 55,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.84% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 13.07 million shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 10,854 shares to 10,947 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30,486 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,937 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

