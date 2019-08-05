As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position by $4.95 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile While Enterprise Financial Services Has Lowered Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.23 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,568 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,072 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 35,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 792,453 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,466 shares. Parkside Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 150 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 57,985 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership owns 700,693 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management accumulated 6,320 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,110 shares. Moreover, York Mgmt Advsrs Ltd Com has 3.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Ar reported 2,695 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 87,147 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Tremblant Gru has 0.61% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 291 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares to 36,730 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,734 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 358,774 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 940 are held by Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,374 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 390,000 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 0.2% or 134,938 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Central Bancshares And reported 0% stake. Advent Cap De has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Somerset Ltd stated it has 19,777 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cutler Cap Mngmt Lc holds 179,181 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Pennsylvania Com has 1.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.