As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Stake; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted by $380,841 Its Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 56,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 22,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 817,678 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 62,138 shares to 282,157 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 44,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $82.30 million for 61.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 320,240 are held by British Columbia Mgmt Corporation. Moors Cabot has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Department Mb Fin Bankshares N A has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 954,927 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 55,289 are owned by Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh. Horrell Management invested in 331 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 861,034 shares. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 128,202 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd holds 0.05% or 367,235 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,223 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 242 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc has 118,517 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 1,673 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 29,789 shares to 154,189 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Psagot House holds 1,080 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 3,200 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co owns 78,427 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 202,248 shares. Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 1,993 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Omers Administration Corp holds 1.42% or 1.07M shares. Grace White Inc owns 54,990 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Missouri-based Co National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ancora Advisors Limited accumulated 0.31% or 66,196 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Communication holds 33,376 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Partners invested in 84,979 shares or 2.25% of the stock.