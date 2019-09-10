As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $956,124; Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stock Declined While Broadfin Capital Has Boosted Stake by $6.74 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 1.22M shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 36,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 166,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 3.05 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded label for Heron’s Cinvanti – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares to 263,500 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 364,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,714 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,553 shares to 73,578 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,092 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 32,480 shares. 2.87 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited stated it has 11,034 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Everence Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 3,223 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0.11% or 147,270 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management reported 14,967 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 60,732 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 184,127 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 184,011 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.6% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1,940 are held by Barrett Asset Ltd Llc. Georgia-based Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.08% or 9,260 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.