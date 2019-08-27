As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Private Ocean Trimmed Its Position by $4.30 Million; Excalibur Management Upped Its Position in Verizon (VZ) by $300,015

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 2.47M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii LP owns 30,000 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd has 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Mngmt One Company Limited invested in 2.03 million shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 124,456 shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Limited Liability has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glovista Invs Ltd Llc owns 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,035 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 552,363 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 14.82M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 16.77 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Veritas Management Llp owns 2,107 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited reported 0.16% stake. Ironwood Counsel owns 28,387 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Inv Limited Liability holds 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,039 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.08 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.