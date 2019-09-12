As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Declined, Blume Capital Management Raised Position; Carroll Financial Associates Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Decreased by $455,422 as Market Valuation Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 144,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 2.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 2,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 385 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63,000, down from 3,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 6.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 37.66 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 16,700 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Com holds 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,722 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 3.09 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,198 shares. Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clean Yield owns 500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W And New York accumulated 2,230 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 215,022 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) by 2,648 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares to 24,475 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,144 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.