As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $381,030; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Has Lowered by $1.19 Million as Share Value Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 207,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 192,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 1.07M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 13,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 41,298 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 55,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 1.05 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,504 shares to 86,797 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,632 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,139 shares to 59,813 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 518,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Analysts await BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. BMRN’s profit will be $21.54 million for 155.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.