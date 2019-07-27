As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Position; As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Value Rose, Nea Management Company Has Lowered Stake by $13.45 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 388,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 492,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 173,903 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 15,661 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 73,799 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 148,287 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 404,069 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 20,200 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.17% or 23,931 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Atria Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,999 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc has 154,547 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 45,823 shares to 69,682 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 10,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,524 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

