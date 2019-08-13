As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Declined, Holder Sunbelt Securities Raised Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 125.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 17,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 32,006 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.65M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,990 shares. Family Corporation invested 0.77% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Neuberger Berman Gp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Milestone Group Inc reported 0.07% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc invested in 0.08% or 20,429 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La has 0.71% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 35,235 shares. 19,777 were accumulated by Somerset Group Inc. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,501 shares. Charter holds 8,791 shares. Welch Forbes Llc reported 10,580 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1,526 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 17,898 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc owns 42.97 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Capital accumulated 23,700 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,347 shares. Milestone Group holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 10,639 shares. 153,231 are held by Markston Intl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cordasco Finance Net accumulated 668 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.92% stake. 3,904 were accumulated by Investment Service. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 143,090 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 2.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 501,676 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3,198 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Citizens Comml Bank & has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Investment Limited Company owns 39,289 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 417,879 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

