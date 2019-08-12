As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Increased Position by $602,056; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Value Declined, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered by $423,700 Its Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 500,941 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 20,824 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company has 244,132 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Invesco holds 24.15M shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.32M shares. Lasalle Invest Management Securities Ltd Co has invested 1.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,788 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 141,688 shares. Axa reported 680,800 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 20,638 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 13,059 shares. Wellington Shields And Com holds 0.58% or 43,083 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 800 shares. 729,125 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

