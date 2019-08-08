As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Increased Position; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Declined While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 2.13M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 12,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.51 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 763,721 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 169 shares to 329 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 32,505 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 26,613 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Axa, a France-based fund reported 145,600 shares. Group Incorporated reported 313,750 shares. Tci Wealth owns 312 shares. Smith Graham Advsr Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 133,152 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0% or 529 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company reported 37,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 1.79 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 24,703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 10,710 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 86,742 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 6,446 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

