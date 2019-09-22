As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, National Pension Service Cut by $2.29 Million Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Schnieders Capital Management Cut by $401,115 Its Position

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 87,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 839,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.12 million, down from 927,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35 million shares traded. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,014 shares to 97,664 shares, valued at $49.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel stated it has 19,449 shares. Montgomery Inv Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 56,446 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 46,439 shares. Community Tru Inv, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,635 shares. C Worldwide Grp Hldgs A S accumulated 1.08M shares. 545,037 are held by Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 22,068 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,713 shares stake. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne accumulated 198,280 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 630,195 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 7,980 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Punch & Management stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.08% or 129,049 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 491,338 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhauser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34 million and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 17,576 shares to 25,029 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Managers Oh reported 553 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 16,055 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Investment Advsr holds 4,199 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,020 were accumulated by House Lc. Cap Fund Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,850 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank reported 12,240 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 114,276 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,292 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank has 0% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 312 shares. Chem Bancorporation owns 15,471 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 545 shares. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock.