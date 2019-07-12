As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Share Value Declined, Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised by $2.30 Million Its Holding; Bioscrip (BIOS) Holder Venor Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.615. About 618,474 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET REVENUE OF $182.6 MLN, INCLUDING CORE PRODUCT MIX OF 75.7%, COMPARED TO 69.6% IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Deficiencies Are in Connection With Account Reconciliations for Certain Asset and Liability Accounts; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 10/05/2018 – BioScrip 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 2.10 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap holds 0.65% or 25,000 shares. 16,225 were reported by New England And. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 186,795 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 17,648 shares. 402 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd. Prudential Inc owns 687,412 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0% or 17,074 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested in 3,221 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tctc Lc holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 10,260 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 51,990 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.