As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, Cannell Capital Has Lifted Holding by $624,520; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $5.14 Million

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,173 shares. Moreover, Webster Savings Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,788 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd invested in 0.1% or 33,848 shares. Kistler has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 635 shares. Marathon Cap accumulated 59,873 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 18.46 million shares. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co accumulated 316 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.41% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 203,046 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,508 shares. Korea Corp stated it has 2,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 144,437 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 11,791 shares. State Street Corporation owns 30.77M shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra Inc holds 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 31,484 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 55,314 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. 2,790 were reported by Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 0.47% or 2.48 million shares. Archford Strategies Limited holds 610 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust holds 30,275 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,797 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,850 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 17,698 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Llc has 0.88% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Notis holds 0.38% or 2,980 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Management holds 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 9,522 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 483,561 shares or 3.4% of the stock.