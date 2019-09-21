As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Raised by $346,034 Its Holding; Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $875,000

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 3.96 million shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 52,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 3.35M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Another recent and important NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 75,685 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares to 1,163 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,305 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

