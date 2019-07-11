As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Telemus Capital Raised Its Stake by $2.78 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Private Asset Management Decreased by $308,256 Its Stake

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 150.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 106,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 1.95M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,573 shares to 50,427 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 90,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,555 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S had sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc C by 672 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.