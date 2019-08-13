As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Telemus Capital Has Boosted by $2.78 Million Its Stake; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Axa Has Trimmed by $9.18 Million Its Holding

Axa decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 102,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 337,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 439,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 1.13 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 150.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 106,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 70,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,790 shares to 39,122 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 2,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 12,024 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 143,346 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 954,927 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 20,288 shares. Central Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 970,580 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blue Cap has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pennsylvania accumulated 444,775 shares. Tompkins stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 207,421 shares. Lasalle Inv reported 1.74 million shares.