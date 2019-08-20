As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Upped Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Market Value Declined While Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Stake

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 3.02M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 7.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Comml Bank holds 0.19% or 606,880 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,704 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Veritable LP reported 22,922 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.17% or 74,484 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 79,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William And Il has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schafer Cullen Management Inc reported 18,866 shares stake. Victory Capital Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 128,202 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 8,616 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 180,925 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Company owns 564 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 159,800 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd stated it has 21,214 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 0.29% or 83,835 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 7,679 shares stake. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Llc accumulated 22,780 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset accumulated 1.28% or 230,000 shares. Telos Cap, a California-based fund reported 10,076 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 41,008 shares. Independent Inc holds 0.76% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 40,764 shares. 83,000 were reported by Fosun Intll Limited. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability has 10,296 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 21,226 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Tctc has 0.82% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 319,115 shares. L And S Advisors Incorporated reported 5,622 shares. Grace And White New York has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,175 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 5,254 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.