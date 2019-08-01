As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Holder Skba Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined While Pier Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 3.57 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 8.44M shares traded or 431.71% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Releases Benchmark Reports on the Biggest Gaps in Customer Experience for Small and Midsize Companies – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 47,910 shares to 87,111 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 99,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 80,900 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,920 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.