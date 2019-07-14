As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Holding; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.89 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 28,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.86M, down from 308,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 3.65M shares traded or 62.08% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CO. NEEDS TO `OPTIMIZE’ SANDOZ UNIT; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). National Inv Wi reported 1.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com owns 425,974 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 283,639 shares stake. Howe Rusling has invested 0.33% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 79,191 shares. Cap World reported 19.39 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evanson Asset Ltd Co reported 39,607 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,265 shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 0% or 500 shares. Synovus holds 0.01% or 32,617 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 940 shares. Fiduciary Counselling reported 263,161 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93M for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,720 shares to 318,445 shares, valued at $60.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.76B for 18.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.