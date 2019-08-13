As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined, Marathon Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.21 Million; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Price Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Trimmed Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 131,458 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 859,669 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 100,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 12,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 90,727 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 20,073 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 7,992 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 31,247 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,952 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 23,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 409,915 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,100 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $79.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.