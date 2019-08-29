As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined, Cannell Capital Boosted Holding by $624,520; Inverness Counsel Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Has Lifted by $17.00 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 81.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 92,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 206,306 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 113,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.59. About 173,081 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 788,887 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.