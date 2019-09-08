As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Holding; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Position in Xylem Com (XYL) Lifted by $2.30 Million

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 228.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 29,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,905 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 12,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 678,429 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 10,785 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 18,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1,526 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 47,728 shares. Bartlett & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bowen Hanes stated it has 64,680 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 262,729 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.01% or 748 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Com holds 12,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited holds 0.01% or 33,513 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 22,922 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation owns 1,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 32,401 shares. Brookfield Asset has 589,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 10,321 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

