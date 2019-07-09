As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Electron Capital Partners Increased Stake by $5.92 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 18,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,855 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 74,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 1.37M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 24.76 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 0.18% or 107,781 shares. 116,925 were accumulated by Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 102,324 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Com owns 13,746 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% or 40,616 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 121,442 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 53,634 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 9.26M shares. 144,626 were reported by Cap Invest Ltd. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc accumulated 0.06% or 58,449 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 46,400 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 0.56% or 166,292 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 12,216 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 18,182 shares to 20,859 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.94 million for 59.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bennicas And Assocs has 0.92% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5,907 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 98,057 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 7,610 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Tru Com Of Vermont owns 74,484 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 635 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bollard Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 10,547 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Edgemoor Advsrs Inc holds 83,835 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.