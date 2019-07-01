As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Increased Its Holding; Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $570,689 as Valuation Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 152,886 shares traded or 100.24% up from the average. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 2.47M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt reported 221,279 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com has 48,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Ma has 1.33% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). American Century holds 1.23M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 37,411 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,125 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 11,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Partners has 275,379 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 35,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 173,136 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 90,104 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 4,352 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 203,723 shares. 141,323 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 88,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,850 shares, and cut its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $112,880 activity.

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Tecnoglass Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TGLS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecnoglass Sets Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecnoglass Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture Agreement with Saint-Gobain – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecnoglass and SchÃ¼co Announce a New Strategic Alliance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc reported 53,316 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 71,475 shares. Tcw Gru reported 186,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bennicas Associates Inc accumulated 39,546 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 287,972 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,573 shares. American Intl Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% or 293,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adams Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 201,829 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Winslow Asset Inc reported 1.46% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wendell David Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,728 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).