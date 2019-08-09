As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Its Position; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Shares Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 119,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 630,732 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 511,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 3.13M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 14,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 31,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 3.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 5,163 shares to 60,458 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) by 72,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,518 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 755,229 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Corp reported 118,000 shares. Cleararc accumulated 18,125 shares. 159,800 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 2.66% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,254 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 444,775 shares. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 20,288 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 169,491 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 32,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 0.02% or 330,260 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated reported 293,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.32 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cibc National Bank Usa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,482 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 5,327 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 17,644 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,615 shares. 60,658 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Agf Investments owns 0.76% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 501,161 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,043 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1.17M shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 31,804 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs Corp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Gp reported 1.72M shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greenleaf reported 9,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 2.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,975 shares to 13,433 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.