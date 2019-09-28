As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $559,260; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 21,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 243,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, down from 264,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 168,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1,145 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153,000, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 66,311 shares to 76,011 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc (Prn) by 7.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ready Cap Corp.

