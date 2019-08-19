As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Share Value Declined, Holder Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 272,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.22 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 897,309 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 9,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 50,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 41,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 726,414 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 159,540 shares to 35,769 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 157,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,898 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.12% or 676,920 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.99M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 403,028 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brinker Capital owns 12,373 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 23,900 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd stated it has 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 9.37 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Service Co Ma. Boston Common Asset Limited Co stated it has 62,322 shares. Highlander Mgmt has 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Essex invested in 9,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 1.16 million shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 1,740 shares. 626,270 were reported by Glenmede Trust Company Na.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,262 shares to 485,328 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 19,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,663 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment owns 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.02M shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 331 shares. 80,000 are held by Bp Public Lc. Bridges reported 8,068 shares. First Natl Tru Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 146,271 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% or 3,221 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 39 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 8,798 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio. American Intl reported 293,629 shares stake. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd accumulated 125,304 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 800 shares. Capital Ww accumulated 19.39M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.14% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 16,458 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.