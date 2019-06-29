As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Stake by $578,708; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Rose, Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 917,823 shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 145,231 shares. Kempen Cap Nv has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utd Fincl Advisers has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.74 million shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Moreover, Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 7,980 shares. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital has invested 0.85% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prudential holds 0.03% or 687,412 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne holds 1.87% or 198,330 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 20,495 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Limited reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brandywine Glob Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 393,722 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com owns 62,697 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 20 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aqr Lc owns 3.44 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Mercantile holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4,441 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Company invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 398,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 81,446 shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.