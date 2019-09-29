As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) Market Valuation Rose, First City Capital Management Has Raised by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $4.67 Million

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 972,625 shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 54,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 995,759 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.58 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 524,697 shares to 648,507 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 227,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl reported 56 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 60,071 shares. Drw Secs Limited Liability Company reported 15,980 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Manhattan Co holds 1.65M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,334 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 1.9% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sequoia Finance Advsr owns 3,563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 697,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 17,012 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 10,494 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 967,774 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 796,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: What’s Next For Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CEO of Atlanta startup joins Georgia Power board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Provides Statement About New SEC Rule on ETFs – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.