As Wex (WEX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Decreased by $7.27 Million Its Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $48.90 Million as Market Value Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $197.54. About 13,010 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $106.45. About 29,589 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WEX Inc. (WEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 0% or 1,536 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 30,950 shares stake. 2,062 are held by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation. 1,268 are owned by Fin Counselors Inc. State Street reported 1.02 million shares. 1.79M are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.63% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 11,167 shares. 120 are held by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 9,810 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bain Pub Equity Mngmt Llc has 143,327 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt reported 4,326 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.16 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia +6% as gaming strength offsets datacenter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,028 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Creative Planning holds 1,937 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 41,759 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Texas-based Carlson Cap Lp has invested 0.91% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 5,710 were accumulated by Sei Co. Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 20,532 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,350 shares. Los Angeles Equity Inc owns 6,180 shares. 49,234 were reported by Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 3,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Lc invested 1.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Comml Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 3,313 shares.