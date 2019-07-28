As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Wendell David Associates Raised by $303,690 Its Holding; Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Position

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 225,757 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company's stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,376 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 347,226 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 423,858 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.33% or 33,411 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,455 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 310,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 22,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 86,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,875 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc invested in 698,326 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 228,986 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.78M shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% or 36,375 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp reported 1,134 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 87,446 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).