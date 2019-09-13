As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.31M market cap company. It closed at $3.45 lastly. It is up 24.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 169,105 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,496 shares to 28,216 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newtek Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 30,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,099 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More important recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 6 shares. Davis R M stated it has 48,148 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 65,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 7,096 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Inc holds 1,008 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 1,550 shares. Logan Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 12,185 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 140,568 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 77,580 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 363,573 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baltic Dry Index notches 10th straight gain – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Panamax Dry Bulk Vessels; Time Charter Contracts for m/v Crystalia and m/v Maera With Glencore – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Twst.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc.: Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment of Offer to Purchase Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diana Shipping commences self tender offer to purchase up to 2M shares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baltic Dry Index breaks over 2K – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.