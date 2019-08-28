As Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Avista (AVA) Stock Value Rose, Havens Advisors Lowered Position by $908,160

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 68,418 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A FULL SETTLEMENT WHICH ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED IS CONSISTENT WITH PUBLIC INTEREST; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE, AVISTA, JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: US firm Houlihan Lokey parts ways with Rajiv Kochhar’s Avista Advisory Group; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 08/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Oregon Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,402 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $199.26. About 62,129 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Limited Com holds 21 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 142,502 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,594 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 76 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 49,349 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Btim Corp holds 2,153 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 309,591 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Navellier And has invested 0.4% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Glenmede Comm Na accumulated 352 shares. Endeavour Advsr invested in 2.01% or 59,785 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 9,715 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0% stake.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 96,127 shares to 163,346 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 13,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "WEX Inc. (WEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.