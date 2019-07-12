As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $573,000; As State Str (STT) Share Value Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 185,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 815,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.69 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 3.91 million shares traded or 30.39% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $216.5. About 170,304 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 26.02 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 976,075 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 26,600 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Advsr LP invested 1.16% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin Res Inc has 165,160 shares. 3,821 are held by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 73 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company. 129,922 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. 6,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,808 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 9,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares to 17,539 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 26.83% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.05 per share. STT’s profit will be $566.12M for 9.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.