As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Position; Ariel Investments Position in Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Trimmed by $2.76 Million

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 276,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 82,392 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has declined 13.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 20/03/2018 – EUROPEAN UNION AND UNITED STATES FAIL TO AGREE ON COMPENSATION FOR U.S. SOLAR SAFEGUARD TARIFFS, AGREE TO MONITOR IMPACT ON TRADE FLOWS AND KEEP TALKING – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION FILING; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) T; 07/03/2018 – MALMSTROM: EU TO MAKE USE OF WTO SAFEGUARD TOOLS; 23/03/2018 – TSIPRAS SAYS GREECE WILL SAFEGUARD ITS SOVEREIGNITY, BORDERS; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Pres, CEO Stephen Zarrilli to Retire; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Lee Zeldin: Rep. Zeldin’s Bipartisan Stress Test Improvement Act, to Safeguard Capital and Protect Consumers, Passes; 08/03/2018 – CHINA TO TAKE `STRONG’ MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD ITS OWN INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – EU’S MALMSTROM SAYS EU GETTING READING TO PUT IN PLACE SAFEGUARD MEASURES TO PREVENT METAL FLOODING INTO EU; 16/04/2018 – CHINA STATE COUNCILLOR WANG Yl SAYS CHINA AND JAPAN SHOULD JOINTLY OPPOSE TRADE PROTECTIONISM, SAFEGUARD MULTILATERAL TRADE SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,176 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53M, up from 121,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SFE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 13.59 million shares or 2.75% less from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 82,975 shares. Amer Inc accumulated 0% or 12,300 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 35,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 203,900 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 250 shares. 250,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 28,164 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Herald Invest Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 29,519 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). 16,330 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 1.14M shares.

More news for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Safeguard Scientifics’ Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “NovaSom plans closure of Glen Burnie HQ, impacting 169 employees – Baltimore Business Journal” and published on July 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 16,011 shares to 240,349 shares, valued at $73.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 81,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,683 shares to 444,365 shares, valued at $118.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 7,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,830 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.