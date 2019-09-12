As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Upped Its Position by $4.06 Million; Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lowered Position by $328,060 as Share Value Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 19,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 162,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72M, up from 142,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $205.99. About 165,079 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Planning Incorporated owns 111,588 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. One Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,463 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 527,145 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc reported 180,552 shares. Notis holds 5,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,160 shares. Canal Insur, a South Carolina-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Becker Capital reported 945,339 shares stake. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 9,353 shares. Barnett reported 4,314 shares stake. 1.31 million were reported by Schwerin Boyle Cap. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 100,180 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,501 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 87,568 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.28% or 29,216 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 32,449 shares to 408,252 shares, valued at $107.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 3.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.20 million shares, and cut its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

